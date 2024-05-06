Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

