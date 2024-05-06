Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Bank (NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE: NBHC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/29/2024 – National Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Hovde Group from $45.00 to $40.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2024 – National Bank had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/20/2024 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/4/2024 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/18/2024 – National Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25.

Get National Bank Holdings Co alerts:

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in National Bank during the third quarter worth $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 29.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.