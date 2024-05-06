Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 287.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

