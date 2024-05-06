Summit Global Investments Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Divergent Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

