Summit Global Investments Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $176.94 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

