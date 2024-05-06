Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.6401 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

VWAGY opened at $14.28 on Monday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

