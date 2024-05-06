Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6448 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 12.40 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.34.
Volkswagen Company Profile
