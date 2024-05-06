Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6448 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAPY opened at 12.40 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 10.37 and a 1-year high of 14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 12.34.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Featured Articles

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

