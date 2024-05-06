Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 314,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

