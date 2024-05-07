Summit Global Investments Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.