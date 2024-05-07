Summit Global Investments Makes New $241,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 183.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO opened at $82.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.04.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.