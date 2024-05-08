B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bowlero in a report released on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.13). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. The business had revenue of $305.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bowlero by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bowlero by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Bowlero by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowlero news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 87,267 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $1,123,998.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,040,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

