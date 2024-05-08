Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.90.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 209.99 and a quick ratio of 102.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.15. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative net margin of 227.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

