Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 798 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $10,705.98.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

