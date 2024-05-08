Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 798 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 345,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 2nd, William Banyai sold 327 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $10,705.98.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $44.92.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

