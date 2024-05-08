Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) dropped 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.61 ($0.18). Approximately 680,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 987,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

Phoenix Copper Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.94 million, a PE ratio of -1,650.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 80% owned Empire Mine property located in Mackay, Idaho, USA.

