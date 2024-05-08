Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $254.00

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 254 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 253.68 ($3.19), with a volume of 238771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 344 ($4.32) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 286 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPI

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

Spire Healthcare Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.37, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 239.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 231.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,578.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.