CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.47 on May 29th

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

CNH Industrial has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNH Industrial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

