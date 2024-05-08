CNA Financial Co. (CNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 6th

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $42.99. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $36.41 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

CNA Financial last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

