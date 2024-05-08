Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Amplitude worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amplitude by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,429.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 32.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

