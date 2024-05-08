Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after purchasing an additional 576,643 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 52.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,748,000 after buying an additional 453,342 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,535,000 after acquiring an additional 241,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,330,000 after acquiring an additional 209,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 222,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 112,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.03. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

