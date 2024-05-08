Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,890 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jorge Pablo Brizi sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.3 %

HGV opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.58.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HGV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HGV

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.