Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Progyny worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Progyny by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Progyny from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $2,694,081.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 11,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $420,027.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,476.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,985 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

