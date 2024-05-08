Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

