Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 300,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

