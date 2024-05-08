KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after acquiring an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KB Home by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after purchasing an additional 320,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 225.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 895,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,435,000 after buying an additional 620,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,554,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $69.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.60. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

