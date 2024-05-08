The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,121 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Articles

