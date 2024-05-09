Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $185.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

