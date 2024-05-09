Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after buying an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $46,268,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 185,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.71. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

