Craig Hallum Boosts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $125.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $96.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.08.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -751.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MasTec has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MasTec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in MasTec by 4.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 230,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 139.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth $785,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

