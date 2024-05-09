ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $40.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.89.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 3.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

