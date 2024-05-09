Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Shares of IT stock opened at $434.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $460.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.78 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Gartner Company Profile
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gartner
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Has FMC Stock Reached Bottom? First Quarter Earnings Say Yes
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.