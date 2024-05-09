Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $43,303.07 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vicor Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vicor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 30.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Stories

