Insider Selling: Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $43,303.07 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Vicor Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VICR opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.53. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $98.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.
