Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,833,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $28,009,914. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $713.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $678.93 and its 200-day moving average is $622.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

