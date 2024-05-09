Spire Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 184,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

BATS DOCT opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $184.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

