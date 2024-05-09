Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

