Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,698,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 677,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,265,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,444 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 385,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 182,165 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,433,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 125,009 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHD stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.