Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.06 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.27.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

