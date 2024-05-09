Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

