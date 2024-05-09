Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,742 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GCOW opened at $34.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

