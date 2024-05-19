One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.24

Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 38307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is currently 132.35%.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 847.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 117.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.