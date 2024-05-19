Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading Up 36.4%

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 36.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 230,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average daily volume of 32,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Southern Empire Resources Trading Up 36.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

