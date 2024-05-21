Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ayr Wellness Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ayr Wellness in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $114.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 3.7 %

About Ayr Wellness

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

