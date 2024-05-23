11,462 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rebecca Chambers sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $43,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,358.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,964 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NARI stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $71.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

