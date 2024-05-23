61,663 Shares in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,513,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 491,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 222,295 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 537,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Profile

(Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.