Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 127,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 149,368 shares.The stock last traded at $97.19 and had previously closed at $96.69.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.65.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 83,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

