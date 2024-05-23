XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 29,084,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 13,983,909 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of XPeng by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

