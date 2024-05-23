Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 148,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 172,035 shares.The stock last traded at $39.08 and had previously closed at $39.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. Analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atlanta Braves

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 4.2% in the first quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

