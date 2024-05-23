DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

