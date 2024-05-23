WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 245,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 178,672 shares.The stock last traded at $47.74 and had previously closed at $47.96.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 98.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 75,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 116.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.