Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,853 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,147,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,449,000 after buying an additional 102,018 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

