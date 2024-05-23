American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 135.75% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.41.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

